1805 E WELDON Avenue
Last updated November 24 2019 at 5:26 AM
1 of 11
1805 E WELDON Avenue
1805 East Weldon Avenue
No Longer Available
Location
1805 East Weldon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85016
Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Property Amenities
''Update'' 10-25-19 Tenant is now out and ready for showings.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1805 E WELDON Avenue have any available units?
1805 E WELDON Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1805 E WELDON Avenue have?
Some of 1805 E WELDON Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, fireplace, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1805 E WELDON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1805 E WELDON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1805 E WELDON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1805 E WELDON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 1805 E WELDON Avenue offer parking?
No, 1805 E WELDON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1805 E WELDON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1805 E WELDON Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1805 E WELDON Avenue have a pool?
No, 1805 E WELDON Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1805 E WELDON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1805 E WELDON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1805 E WELDON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1805 E WELDON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
