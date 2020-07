Amenities

dishwasher walk in closets fireplace microwave refrigerator

This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom home is located in the GATED community of Las Colinas with a large 8000+ sqft CORNER lot. The large landscaped backyard features grass and common area behind and west side of the house. Nice open floorplan with separate living area, dining area, and kitchen. The large MASTER bedroom offers a walk-in closet and separate shower and tub. Nice MOUNTAIN views and access to South Mountain amenities.