18040 N 20TH Street

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly new construction garage walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly dog park parking garage new construction

LEASE-PURCHASE - North Phoenix NEW CONSTRUCTION! This beautiful and brand new home features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The private and spacious master retreat has an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings in the living, kitchen and dining areas create an open and airy feeling. Private laundry off of the garage and master provide ease and convenience. Close to park, dog park, schools, and freeways.*SELLER CARRYBACK, 2021 CLOSE AVAILABLE (See MLS #6015112 for sale listing).