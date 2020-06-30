All apartments in Phoenix
18040 N 20TH Street
Last updated February 1 2020 at 2:56 PM

18040 N 20TH Street

18040 North 20th Street · No Longer Available
Location

18040 North 20th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
new construction
garage
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
dog park
parking
garage
new construction
LEASE-PURCHASE - North Phoenix NEW CONSTRUCTION! This beautiful and brand new home features a split floor plan with 3 bedrooms and 2 full bathrooms. The private and spacious master retreat has an en-suite bathroom with a double vanity, soaking tub, and walk in closet. Vaulted ceilings in the living, kitchen and dining areas create an open and airy feeling. Private laundry off of the garage and master provide ease and convenience. Close to park, dog park, schools, and freeways.*SELLER CARRYBACK, 2021 CLOSE AVAILABLE (See MLS #6015112 for sale listing).

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18040 N 20TH Street have any available units?
18040 N 20TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18040 N 20TH Street have?
Some of 18040 N 20TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18040 N 20TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
18040 N 20TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18040 N 20TH Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 18040 N 20TH Street is pet friendly.
Does 18040 N 20TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 18040 N 20TH Street offers parking.
Does 18040 N 20TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18040 N 20TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18040 N 20TH Street have a pool?
No, 18040 N 20TH Street does not have a pool.
Does 18040 N 20TH Street have accessible units?
No, 18040 N 20TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 18040 N 20TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18040 N 20TH Street has units with dishwashers.

