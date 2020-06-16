All apartments in Phoenix
18026 N 50TH Avenue

18026 North 50th Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

18026 North 50th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
range
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Squeaky Clean home is located close to it all. Sprawling 3bdrm/2bath w/a fantastic large master suite. Beautiful solid wood Custom walk in closet! 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are spacious as well. Large Eat in Kitchen plus a breakfast bar. Newer Refrigerator, dishwasher & stove, loads of storage plus tall pantry cabinets. Window & door treatments are all included. 4 car wide cement driveway, custom designed low maintenance front & back landscaping, 2car garage, RV gate, beautiful Large backyard w/an enormous Alumiwood covered patio+storage shed. Within minutes from everything:Top notch schools, golf, shopping, medical offices, entertainment, highways... This beautiful home with this location at this rental price will not last too long.~NO HOA+No Rental Tax

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18026 N 50TH Avenue have any available units?
18026 N 50TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 18026 N 50TH Avenue have?
Some of 18026 N 50TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18026 N 50TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
18026 N 50TH Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18026 N 50TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 18026 N 50TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 18026 N 50TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 18026 N 50TH Avenue does offer parking.
Does 18026 N 50TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18026 N 50TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18026 N 50TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 18026 N 50TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 18026 N 50TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 18026 N 50TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 18026 N 50TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18026 N 50TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
