17815 N 13TH Avenue N
Last updated August 13 2019 at 7:14 AM

17815 N 13TH Avenue N

17815 North 13th Avenue · No Longer Available
See all
See all
See all
See all
Location

17815 North 13th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
You will absolutely love this authentic single level property now available in Phoenix. Providing an extended front porch, RV gate, and gravel front landscaping. Fabulous interior is complete with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, wood-like tile, vaulted ceilings, and neutral color palette throughout the entire home. Take a look at this remodeled eat-in kitchen with everything you need; sparkling stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, white cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter-tops, and breakfast room. Spacious master retreat offers a private exit to patio, luxurious full bath with dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Dont miss out on this huge backyard with storage shed and horse stall. Owner Financing available, with flexible terms!! Call today for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N have any available units?
17815 N 13TH Avenue N doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N have?
Some of 17815 N 13TH Avenue N's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17815 N 13TH Avenue N currently offering any rent specials?
17815 N 13TH Avenue N is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17815 N 13TH Avenue N pet-friendly?
No, 17815 N 13TH Avenue N is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N offer parking?
No, 17815 N 13TH Avenue N does not offer parking.
Does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17815 N 13TH Avenue N does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N have a pool?
No, 17815 N 13TH Avenue N does not have a pool.
Does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N have accessible units?
No, 17815 N 13TH Avenue N does not have accessible units.
Does 17815 N 13TH Avenue N have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17815 N 13TH Avenue N has units with dishwashers.
