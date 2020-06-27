17815 N 13TH Avenue N

Amenities
You will absolutely love this authentic single level property now available in Phoenix. Providing an extended front porch, RV gate, and gravel front landscaping. Fabulous interior is complete with 4 bedrooms, 4 bathrooms, wood-like tile, vaulted ceilings, and neutral color palette throughout the entire home. Take a look at this remodeled eat-in kitchen with everything you need; sparkling stainless steel appliances, recessed lighting, white cabinetry with crown molding, granite counter-tops, and breakfast room. Spacious master retreat offers a private exit to patio, luxurious full bath with dual sinks, and walk-in closet. Dont miss out on this huge backyard with storage shed and horse stall. Owner Financing available, with flexible terms!! Call today for details.