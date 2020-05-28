17615 N 6TH Place

Amenities

Amazing rental opportunity in this to be renovated 2400 sq ft ranch style beauty! Storage abounds! 2 car attached garage AND a 2 car detached garage in rear with RV parking as well AND 2 large storage sheds! Great for a home-based business! Split master with nice sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, flooring, bathrooms. Large family room and separate living room. Home offers fully owned and operational solar system keeping your utilities low. All of this in N. Phoenix and with no HOA! CALL US TODAY TO VIEW!