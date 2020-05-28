All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 22 2019 at 2:15 PM

17615 N 6TH Place

17615 North 6th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17615 North 6th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Amenities

dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Amazing rental opportunity in this to be renovated 2400 sq ft ranch style beauty! Storage abounds! 2 car attached garage AND a 2 car detached garage in rear with RV parking as well AND 2 large storage sheds! Great for a home-based business! Split master with nice sized bedrooms, updated kitchen, flooring, bathrooms. Large family room and separate living room. Home offers fully owned and operational solar system keeping your utilities low. All of this in N. Phoenix and with no HOA! CALL US TODAY TO VIEW!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17615 N 6TH Place have any available units?
17615 N 6TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17615 N 6TH Place have?
Some of 17615 N 6TH Place's amenities include dishwasher, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17615 N 6TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17615 N 6TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17615 N 6TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17615 N 6TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17615 N 6TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17615 N 6TH Place offers parking.
Does 17615 N 6TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17615 N 6TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17615 N 6TH Place have a pool?
No, 17615 N 6TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17615 N 6TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17615 N 6TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17615 N 6TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17615 N 6TH Place has units with dishwashers.

