All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave
Last updated April 27 2019 at 10:12 PM

1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave

1754 West Cinnabar Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1754 West Cinnabar Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85021

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful North Phoenix Home!
Private yard and Laundry room. Large two bed 1 bath duplex. Recently remodeled. This property has a patio and carport with desert landscaping in the front yard. Large private back yard for the pets. Extra large storage attached to laundry and carport. Water included in the rent. Gas hot water heater and stove. Great location, please call or email to schedule a showing today.

(480)834-8068
Info@AZmanagementservices.com

********************************************************************************************
The deposit will be based on background
No felonies or evictions
Pets okay with management approval and fee
Application fee is $50 per adult

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave have any available units?
1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave have?
Some of 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave offers parking.
Does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave have a pool?
No, 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
9 Red Flags to Help Millennials Spot Rental Scams
Best Cities for Families 2019
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
The Elton
2420 N 24th St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Sunpointe
7077 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Desert Club
6901 E Chauncey Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85054
The Retreat
20808 N 27th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cielo
8222 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Mozaic at Steele Park
411 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85012

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College