1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave

Beautiful North Phoenix Home! Private yard and Laundry room. Large two bed 1 bath duplex. Recently remodeled. This property has a patio and carport with desert landscaping in the front yard. Large private back yard for the pets. Extra large storage attached to laundry and carport. Water included in the rent. Gas hot water heater and stove. Great location, please call or email to schedule a showing today.
(480)834-8068 Info@AZmanagementservices.com
******************************************************************************************** The deposit will be based on background No felonies or evictions Pets okay with management approval and fee Application fee is $50 per adult
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
