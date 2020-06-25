1754 West Cinnabar Avenue - 10001, 10001 N 18th Ave

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly carport recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful North Phoenix Home!

Private yard and Laundry room. Large two bed 1 bath duplex. Recently remodeled. This property has a patio and carport with desert landscaping in the front yard. Large private back yard for the pets. Extra large storage attached to laundry and carport. Water included in the rent. Gas hot water heater and stove. Great location, please call or email to schedule a showing today.



(480)834-8068

Info@AZmanagementservices.com



********************************************************************************************

The deposit will be based on background

No felonies or evictions

Pets okay with management approval and fee

Application fee is $50 per adult