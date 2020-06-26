All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:55 AM

1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20

1750 East Ocotillo Road · No Longer Available
Location

1750 East Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

Unit Amenities
granite counters
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
parking
pool
garage
Upscale 3bd/3ba Santa Barbara style townhouse in desirable North Central Phoenix location - Hip, Urban, Central Corridor Chic! Easy living with LOTS of square footage and a PRIVATE ATTACHED 2 car-garage. Boutique 23 home townhome community, mostly gated with private Pool area right outside your backdoor! Easy access to Biltmore area, shopping, golf, resorts and more. SR51 close by to make the airport and downtown minutes away. Granite counters in kitchen with cherry finished cabinets. Large open living area with dining in great room and dual master's, down and up. Additional bedroom upstairs with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. Quiet courtyard and community pool is just steps away. This is a gem and will not last long!

$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)
Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent
$195 Property Management Fee
NO PETS ALLOWED!
To apply go to CaldwellAZ.com

Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4959091)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 have any available units?
1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 have?
Some of 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20's amenities include granite counters, garage, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 currently offering any rent specials?
1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 pet-friendly?
No, 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 offer parking?
Yes, 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 offers parking.
Does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 have a pool?
Yes, 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 has a pool.
Does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 have accessible units?
No, 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 does not have accessible units.
Does 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20 does not have units with dishwashers.
