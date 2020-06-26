1750 E. Ocotillo Rd. Unit 20

Amenities

granite counters garage walk in closets pool courtyard

Unit Amenities granite counters walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard parking pool garage

Upscale 3bd/3ba Santa Barbara style townhouse in desirable North Central Phoenix location - Hip, Urban, Central Corridor Chic! Easy living with LOTS of square footage and a PRIVATE ATTACHED 2 car-garage. Boutique 23 home townhome community, mostly gated with private Pool area right outside your backdoor! Easy access to Biltmore area, shopping, golf, resorts and more. SR51 close by to make the airport and downtown minutes away. Granite counters in kitchen with cherry finished cabinets. Large open living area with dining in great room and dual master's, down and up. Additional bedroom upstairs with it's own bathroom and walk-in closet. Quiet courtyard and community pool is just steps away. This is a gem and will not last long!



$45 No-Refundable Application Fee (per adult that will be living in the home)

Security Deposit is equal to one month's rent

$195 Property Management Fee

NO PETS ALLOWED!

To apply go to CaldwellAZ.com



Viewing Instructions: Please send an email with the property address in subject line and attach a copy of your driver's license to suzie@caldwellaz.com



(RLNE4959091)