Beautifully renovated two bedroom, one bath ready for lease. Ten minute drive to downtown Phoenix! Vinyl flooring throughout, granite counters and new cabinets. Remodeled bathroom with tile tub surround. Ceiling fans in each room and plenty of linen space. *Water included in rent* Bring your own window treatments. Sorry no laundry or pets. Renters insurance required.

