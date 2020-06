1746 E HATCHER Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities fire pit gym parking pool bbq/grill garage

This spectacular home is your own PRIVATE COMPOUND NESTLED IN A SCENIC CANYON W/ FANTASTIC VIEWS & ONE OF A KIND DESERT BEAUTY. Remodeled open floor plan in highly SOUGHT AFTER MOUNTAIN ENCLAVE-RESORT STYLE POOL, BBQ AREA & Large cooker fire pit IS AN ENTERTAINERS DREAM-MULTIPLE PATIOS OFF HOME TO ENJOY THE QUIET CANYON & DESERT LIVING WHILE STILL BEING CLOSE TO DOWNTOWN, FREEWAYS & AIRPORT-NEW DUAL AC UNITS, Granite island, DACOR/ KITCHENAID APPLIANCES-ALL BUT 1 BATH FEATURES TUBS/2 of the 3 are jacuzzi tubs. Stacked layout w/ 2 stories OF incredible views-UPSTAIRS IS COMMON AREA W/ KITCHEN, LIVING & LARGE BAR/ENTERTAINMENT AREA. DOWNSTAIRS ENJOY 3 BEDS WITH 4TH BED BEING USED AS OFFICE/WORKOUT ROOM. MONSTER 18,000 ++ LOT. 2 car garage-