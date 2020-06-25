1740 E Beautiful Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking playground garage

Lovely home in gated, quiet community of Las Colinas. Close to shopping, bus stops, and South Mountain Community College. Exterior repainted two years ago. Home is adjacent to park and across from canopied playground. Security system is in place and ready for contract. Four bedrooms and two full baths with raised vanities. Kitchen (with breakfast bar) leads to family room in one direction and breakfast room in the other. Covered patio and yard overlook lovely park that is several feet below your back yard grade for aesthetics and security. This home is beautiful, and it's on Beautiful Lane! All appliances are included. W/D will be replaced with units currently stored in garage. A 2.3% city tax applies. Sorry, no government assistance accepted at this time. No pets. Assistive animals only.