Last updated May 8 2019 at 1:51 PM

1740 E Beautiful Lane

1740 East Beautiful Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1740 East Beautiful Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85042
Las Colinas

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Lovely home in gated, quiet community of Las Colinas. Close to shopping, bus stops, and South Mountain Community College. Exterior repainted two years ago. Home is adjacent to park and across from canopied playground. Security system is in place and ready for contract. Four bedrooms and two full baths with raised vanities. Kitchen (with breakfast bar) leads to family room in one direction and breakfast room in the other. Covered patio and yard overlook lovely park that is several feet below your back yard grade for aesthetics and security. This home is beautiful, and it's on Beautiful Lane! All appliances are included. W/D will be replaced with units currently stored in garage. A 2.3% city tax applies. Sorry, no government assistance accepted at this time. No pets. Assistive animals only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1740 E Beautiful Lane have any available units?
1740 E Beautiful Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1740 E Beautiful Lane have?
Some of 1740 E Beautiful Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1740 E Beautiful Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1740 E Beautiful Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1740 E Beautiful Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1740 E Beautiful Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1740 E Beautiful Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1740 E Beautiful Lane offers parking.
Does 1740 E Beautiful Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1740 E Beautiful Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1740 E Beautiful Lane have a pool?
No, 1740 E Beautiful Lane does not have a pool.
Does 1740 E Beautiful Lane have accessible units?
No, 1740 E Beautiful Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1740 E Beautiful Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1740 E Beautiful Lane has units with dishwashers.
