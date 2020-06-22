All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1739 E Ocotillo

1739 East Ocotillo Road · (480) 405-6464
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1739 East Ocotillo Road, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1739 E Ocotillo · Avail. Jul 6

$3,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 2100 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
carport
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
oven
recently renovated
Property Amenities
pet friendly
carport
parking
pool
1739 E Ocotillo Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom home with Pool & Guest Quarters! - Available in July!

Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this one-of-a-kind home is nestled between the Biltmore and North Central Corridor. This 3bd/3ba home with attached 1bedroom/1bath quarters has been updated through-out the years which include hickory wood floors, tile floors, custom paint and Corian kitchen countertops. Master bedroom has a cedar lined closet and an updated bathroom, remaining bedrooms are generous in size. The front of the home is adorned with easy to maintain desert landscape, a grass backyard, with beautiful pebble-tec pool.

The main house is 2,100.
Main house is 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and two 3/4 baths. Living room, dining room, kitchen.

Not pictured: Attached guest quarters is 600 SF, includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, private kitchen & living room.

Weekly pool service is included.

Gas cooktop, NOT electric
Gas wall oven, not electric
2 covered parking spots under carport.
Dual panes windows
tinted windows in bonus room
Ceiling fans throughout house.
Gas Water heater
Large backyard
Exterior Storage

Rent is $3,000/month + city tax of 2.3% ($69) for a total of $3069/month.
Refundable security deposit is $3000
Refundable cleaning deposit is $200

Dog okay with Lessor Approval, refundable $200/deposit.

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE3755194)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1739 E Ocotillo have any available units?
1739 E Ocotillo has a unit available for $3,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1739 E Ocotillo have?
Some of 1739 E Ocotillo's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1739 E Ocotillo currently offering any rent specials?
1739 E Ocotillo isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1739 E Ocotillo pet-friendly?
Yes, 1739 E Ocotillo is pet friendly.
Does 1739 E Ocotillo offer parking?
Yes, 1739 E Ocotillo does offer parking.
Does 1739 E Ocotillo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1739 E Ocotillo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1739 E Ocotillo have a pool?
Yes, 1739 E Ocotillo has a pool.
Does 1739 E Ocotillo have accessible units?
No, 1739 E Ocotillo does not have accessible units.
Does 1739 E Ocotillo have units with dishwashers?
No, 1739 E Ocotillo does not have units with dishwashers.
