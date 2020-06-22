Amenities
1739 E Ocotillo Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom home with Pool & Guest Quarters! - Available in July!
Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this one-of-a-kind home is nestled between the Biltmore and North Central Corridor. This 3bd/3ba home with attached 1bedroom/1bath quarters has been updated through-out the years which include hickory wood floors, tile floors, custom paint and Corian kitchen countertops. Master bedroom has a cedar lined closet and an updated bathroom, remaining bedrooms are generous in size. The front of the home is adorned with easy to maintain desert landscape, a grass backyard, with beautiful pebble-tec pool.
The main house is 2,100.
Main house is 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and two 3/4 baths. Living room, dining room, kitchen.
Not pictured: Attached guest quarters is 600 SF, includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, private kitchen & living room.
Weekly pool service is included.
Gas cooktop, NOT electric
Gas wall oven, not electric
2 covered parking spots under carport.
Dual panes windows
tinted windows in bonus room
Ceiling fans throughout house.
Gas Water heater
Large backyard
Exterior Storage
Rent is $3,000/month + city tax of 2.3% ($69) for a total of $3069/month.
Refundable security deposit is $3000
Refundable cleaning deposit is $200
Dog okay with Lessor Approval, refundable $200/deposit.
No Cats Allowed
