1739 E Ocotillo Available 07/06/20 3 bedroom home with Pool & Guest Quarters! - Available in July!



Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this one-of-a-kind home is nestled between the Biltmore and North Central Corridor. This 3bd/3ba home with attached 1bedroom/1bath quarters has been updated through-out the years which include hickory wood floors, tile floors, custom paint and Corian kitchen countertops. Master bedroom has a cedar lined closet and an updated bathroom, remaining bedrooms are generous in size. The front of the home is adorned with easy to maintain desert landscape, a grass backyard, with beautiful pebble-tec pool.



The main house is 2,100.

Main house is 3 bedroom, 1 full bath and two 3/4 baths. Living room, dining room, kitchen.



Not pictured: Attached guest quarters is 600 SF, includes 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom, private kitchen & living room.



Weekly pool service is included.



Gas cooktop, NOT electric

Gas wall oven, not electric

2 covered parking spots under carport.

Dual panes windows

tinted windows in bonus room

Ceiling fans throughout house.

Gas Water heater

Large backyard

Exterior Storage



Rent is $3,000/month + city tax of 2.3% ($69) for a total of $3069/month.

Refundable security deposit is $3000

Refundable cleaning deposit is $200



Dog okay with Lessor Approval, refundable $200/deposit.



No Cats Allowed



