Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly pool ceiling fan carpet

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan patio / balcony Property Amenities pet friendly pool

17310 N 19th Ter Available 08/14/20 2 STORY HOME IN GATED COMMUNITY!! - 3 BEDROOM 2.5 BATH HOME WITH COMMUNITY POOL AND PARK! GREAT ROOM ON WITH CEILING FAN, KITCHEN INCLUDES QUARTZ CENTER ISLAND & COUNTER TOPS, DARK WOOD CABINETS, BLACK APPLIANCES & BUILT IN DESK AREA. ALL BEDROOMS UPSTAIRS, MASTER BATH HAS DOUBLE SINKS, LARGE MASTER CLOSET, COVERED PRIVATE PATIO WITH PAVERS & BAR. DESERT FRONT AND BACK YARDS FOR EASY MAINTENANCE. **NO PETS PREFERRED BUT WILL CONSIDER SMALL DOG WITH PET DEPOSIT**OWNER REQUIRES TENANTS TO MAINTAIN RENTERS INSURANCE FOR THE DURATION OF LEASING**TENANT OCCUPIED UNTIL 7/31/2020-TENANT'S RIGHTS APPLY**



No Cats Allowed



(RLNE5906064)