This beautiful 3 bedroom 2.5 bathroom home has updated white cabinets, granite countertops stainless steel appliances, and lovely tile flooring and carpet through the home. The living area is great for entertaining, has a very spacious laundry room, plenty of storage space and also a patio area. Walk-in closets in all 3 bedrooms and updated shower doors in both bathrooms and a two-car garage. You do not want to miss out on this gorgeous home!