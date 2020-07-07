All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

17246 North 40th Place

17246 North 40th Place · No Longer Available
Location

17246 North 40th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
garage
walk in closets
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
4 Bed / 2.5 Bath in Lane at Bel Esprit!
This home is conveniently located in a community near the 101! It has a two car garage and desert landscaping. The interior has nice paint and beautiful flooring. It has a cozy fireplace, which is perfect for relaxing! The kitchen has lots of countertop and cabinet space! The master bathroom has a dual sinks and large walk-in closet. The backyard is great for entertaining! It has a covered patio, grass yard and fire-pit! There is also solar panels which help lower your utility bill! CALL NOW! This AMAZING place will go FAST!

Security Deposit is equal to 1 months rent (75% refundable). $45 application fee per adult (18+). $250 pet deposit and/or monthly pet rent may apply. $200 one time lease signing fee due at move in 12-month lease term minimum. 3.9% monthly rental tax/administration fee. Renters Insurance Required ($10-30/monthly)
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17246 North 40th Place have any available units?
17246 North 40th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17246 North 40th Place have?
Some of 17246 North 40th Place's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17246 North 40th Place currently offering any rent specials?
17246 North 40th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17246 North 40th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 17246 North 40th Place is pet friendly.
Does 17246 North 40th Place offer parking?
Yes, 17246 North 40th Place offers parking.
Does 17246 North 40th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17246 North 40th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17246 North 40th Place have a pool?
No, 17246 North 40th Place does not have a pool.
Does 17246 North 40th Place have accessible units?
No, 17246 North 40th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17246 North 40th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 17246 North 40th Place does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
