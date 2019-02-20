1722 West Osborn Road

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony pet friendly carport recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities carport on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

This charming 1250 sq ft 3 bedroom, 1 bath home has been fully remodeled and features old house charm with like new kitchen, marble bath, indoor laundry and newer roof and air conditioner. The spacious layout features tile floors in the main living space, and carpet in the bedrooms for easy care and comfort. It features a large fenced backyard for children and pets, with easy care desert landscaping in the front yard. There is a single car carport with a drive through driveway. Conveniently located in the St. Gregory neighborhood, this home is within walking distance of award winning schools, and is only minutes to downtown and freeways to speed your commute.