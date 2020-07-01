Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17214 N 49TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17214 N 49TH Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:29 PM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
17214 N 49TH Avenue
17214 North 49th Avenue
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Location
17214 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair
Amenities
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bellair community 4 bedroom house for lease.Formal living room, formal dining and a family room. Large backyard. Landlord looking for 12 month plus lease. Call with any questions..
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have any available units?
17214 N 49TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Phoenix, AZ
.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Phoenix Rent Report
.
What amenities does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have?
Some of 17214 N 49TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 17214 N 49TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17214 N 49TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17214 N 49TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Phoenix
.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17214 N 49TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17214 N 49TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Other.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
Similar Pages
Phoenix 1 Bedrooms
Phoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with Parking
Phoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Mesa, AZ
Scottsdale, AZ
Chandler, AZ
Tempe, AZ
Glendale, AZ
Gilbert, AZ
Peoria, AZ
Surprise, AZ
Avondale, AZ
Goodyear, AZ
Casa Grande, AZ
Prescott, AZ
Nearby Neighborhoods
Ahwatukee
Downtown Phoenix
Central Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park Ranch
Arcadia
Arcadia Lite
Desert Ridge
Lakewood
Apartments Near Colleges
GateWay Community College
Paradise Valley Community College
Phoenix College
Arizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College