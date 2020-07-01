All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17214 N 49TH Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17214 N 49TH Avenue
Last updated March 24 2020 at 6:29 PM

17214 N 49TH Avenue

17214 North 49th Avenue · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17214 North 49th Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85308
Bellair

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Bellair community 4 bedroom house for lease.Formal living room, formal dining and a family room. Large backyard. Landlord looking for 12 month plus lease. Call with any questions..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have any available units?
17214 N 49TH Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have?
Some of 17214 N 49TH Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17214 N 49TH Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17214 N 49TH Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17214 N 49TH Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 17214 N 49TH Avenue offers parking.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have a pool?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17214 N 49TH Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17214 N 49TH Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17214 N 49TH Avenue has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How to Spot and Avoid Rental Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
How to Find a Sublet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camelback Cove
4802 N 12th St
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Del Mar Apartments
8550 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85037
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Seven
19800 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Glenrosa Park
4337 N 53rd Ln
Phoenix, AZ 85031
Stonybrook
6441 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Villas on 35th Apartments
8135 N 35th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85051
The Palms at South Mountain
4424 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College