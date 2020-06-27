All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 17211 N 46TH Place.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
17211 N 46TH Place
Last updated September 8 2019 at 2:34 AM

17211 N 46TH Place

17211 North 46th Place · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

17211 North 46th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Sprawling 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home located in the heart of the Paradise Valley school district that features dramatic vaulted ceilings in the formal living room, additional and separate family room, formal dining, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including new refrigerator, in the kitchen, separate laundry. Freshly painted throughout. Master features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, dbl sinks. Additional 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Outside features extended covered patio. AC replaced in May 2019 and water heater replaced in 2016. Located down the street from Desert Ridge Marketplace, Kierland Commons shopping district, MIM (Musical Instrument Museum), and easy access to freeways for simple commute to work.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17211 N 46TH Place have any available units?
17211 N 46TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17211 N 46TH Place have?
Some of 17211 N 46TH Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17211 N 46TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
17211 N 46TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17211 N 46TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 17211 N 46TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17211 N 46TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 17211 N 46TH Place offers parking.
Does 17211 N 46TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17211 N 46TH Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17211 N 46TH Place have a pool?
No, 17211 N 46TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 17211 N 46TH Place have accessible units?
No, 17211 N 46TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17211 N 46TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17211 N 46TH Place has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Carlyle at South Mountain
5102 E. Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Elevation on Central
4650 N Central Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85012
Liv North Valley
31113 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Connect on Union
2311 E Union Hills Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85024
Tides at North Phoenix
2222 W Beardsley Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Peak 16
5151 N 16th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Tides at Deer Valley
17425 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College