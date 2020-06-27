17211 N 46TH Place

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking stainless steel walk in closets air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Sprawling 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath two-story home located in the heart of the Paradise Valley school district that features dramatic vaulted ceilings in the formal living room, additional and separate family room, formal dining, breakfast bar and stainless steel appliances, including new refrigerator, in the kitchen, separate laundry. Freshly painted throughout. Master features vaulted ceilings, large walk-in closet, dbl sinks. Additional 3 bedrooms and bath upstairs. Outside features extended covered patio. AC replaced in May 2019 and water heater replaced in 2016. Located down the street from Desert Ridge Marketplace, Kierland Commons shopping district, MIM (Musical Instrument Museum), and easy access to freeways for simple commute to work.