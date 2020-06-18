All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1720 East Thunderbird Road.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1720 East Thunderbird Road
Last updated June 16 2020 at 10:26 PM

1720 East Thunderbird Road

1720 East Thunderbird Road · (480) 351-3855
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1720 East Thunderbird Road, Phoenix, AZ 85022

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1015 · Avail. now

$1,050

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 810 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
stainless steel
gym
pool
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
pool
This 2 bedroom condo is North Facing with an over sized patio great for relaxing and enjoying the day, as well as two storage units! This home offers a perfect interior with stainless steel appliancse in the kitchen, stacked washer/dryer, and neutral tones throughout. The community offers TWO pools, gym, Jacuzzi, and just right across the street is the Phoenix Mountain Preserve which gives access to trails!

Water, sewer, trash and landscaping included!

One cat welcomed.

Don't miss out and call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1720 East Thunderbird Road have any available units?
1720 East Thunderbird Road has a unit available for $1,050 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1720 East Thunderbird Road have?
Some of 1720 East Thunderbird Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1720 East Thunderbird Road currently offering any rent specials?
1720 East Thunderbird Road isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1720 East Thunderbird Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 1720 East Thunderbird Road is pet friendly.
Does 1720 East Thunderbird Road offer parking?
No, 1720 East Thunderbird Road does not offer parking.
Does 1720 East Thunderbird Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1720 East Thunderbird Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1720 East Thunderbird Road have a pool?
Yes, 1720 East Thunderbird Road has a pool.
Does 1720 East Thunderbird Road have accessible units?
No, 1720 East Thunderbird Road does not have accessible units.
Does 1720 East Thunderbird Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 1720 East Thunderbird Road does not have units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 1720 East Thunderbird Road?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Trailside at Hermosa Pointe
10002 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
The Bella
13616 N 43rd St
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Heritage at Deer Valley
3010 W Yorkshire Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Palazzo Townhomes
886 N Cofco Center Ct
Phoenix, AZ 85008
CIRQ 44
111 N Dupont Cir
Phoenix, AZ 85034
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Carlyle Townhomes
5102 E Piedmont Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Parc South Mountain
3400 East Southern Avenue
Phoenix, AZ 85040

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity