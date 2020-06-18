1720 East Thunderbird Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry patio / balcony stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym pool

This 2 bedroom condo is North Facing with an over sized patio great for relaxing and enjoying the day, as well as two storage units! This home offers a perfect interior with stainless steel appliancse in the kitchen, stacked washer/dryer, and neutral tones throughout. The community offers TWO pools, gym, Jacuzzi, and just right across the street is the Phoenix Mountain Preserve which gives access to trails!



Water, sewer, trash and landscaping included!



One cat welcomed.



Don't miss out and call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126.



Contact us to schedule a showing.