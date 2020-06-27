All apartments in Phoenix
1714 E ROSE Lane

1714 East Rose Lane · No Longer Available
Location

1714 East Rose Lane, Phoenix, AZ 85016

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
carport
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Wonderful ranch house situated on large irrigated lot with front circular driveway, backyard pool and detached 3 car carport on quiet private street in Central Phx community of Rose Lane Acres. Views of Piestwa Peak & easy freeway access. Kitchen & Bath have upgraded cabinets and granite countertops 8 yrs old, newly installed 18'' no grout flooring tile in living areas, hallways, baths, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and laminite wood flooring in living room, & formal dining. This is a non-smoking home and 1 year lease minimum. Owner is Agent Landlord providing landscape and pool service. Madison School District. A must see!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1714 E ROSE Lane have any available units?
1714 E ROSE Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1714 E ROSE Lane have?
Some of 1714 E ROSE Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1714 E ROSE Lane currently offering any rent specials?
1714 E ROSE Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1714 E ROSE Lane pet-friendly?
No, 1714 E ROSE Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1714 E ROSE Lane offer parking?
Yes, 1714 E ROSE Lane offers parking.
Does 1714 E ROSE Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1714 E ROSE Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1714 E ROSE Lane have a pool?
Yes, 1714 E ROSE Lane has a pool.
Does 1714 E ROSE Lane have accessible units?
No, 1714 E ROSE Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 1714 E ROSE Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1714 E ROSE Lane has units with dishwashers.
