1714 E ROSE Lane

Wonderful ranch house situated on large irrigated lot with front circular driveway, backyard pool and detached 3 car carport on quiet private street in Central Phx community of Rose Lane Acres. Views of Piestwa Peak & easy freeway access. Kitchen & Bath have upgraded cabinets and granite countertops 8 yrs old, newly installed 18'' no grout flooring tile in living areas, hallways, baths, kitchen, carpet in bedrooms, and laminite wood flooring in living room, & formal dining. This is a non-smoking home and 1 year lease minimum. Owner is Agent Landlord providing landscape and pool service. Madison School District. A must see!