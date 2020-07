Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range Property Amenities

Agent owner. Lease option possible. 3 bedrooms 1 bath, Laminate wood flooring, Tiled bathroom and kitchen, Glass top electric Stove, New water heater. Well insulated. This house is fully equipped with Roof Top Swamp Cooler, and three window AC units. House is centrally located with easy access to I-17 and I-10 freeways. Hugh backyard fully fenced and gated. The studio in the back is rented separately. Tenant's rights.