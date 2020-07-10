All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 1709 S 65th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1709 S 65th Dr
Last updated August 10 2019 at 4:54 PM

1709 S 65th Dr

1709 South 65th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1709 South 65th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85043

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
air conditioning
carpet
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/1d0c7a0095 ---- 3 bedroom, 2 bath home in Phoenix with easy clean tile in the living areas and plush carpet in bedrooms. Spacious eat in kitchen with all appliances and pantry, built in niches in family room, and 2 car garage with laundry.

One Time Admin Fee: $200, Pet Deposit: $200/pet (if applicable), City Tax: 2.3%, Monthly Admin: 2%, Accidental Damage Coverage: $19/month (waived w/ proof of adequate Renter\'s Insurance), Helping Heroes Discount Available Dryer Garage

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1709 S 65th Dr have any available units?
1709 S 65th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1709 S 65th Dr have?
Some of 1709 S 65th Dr's amenities include pet friendly, garage, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1709 S 65th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
1709 S 65th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1709 S 65th Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 1709 S 65th Dr is pet friendly.
Does 1709 S 65th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 1709 S 65th Dr offers parking.
Does 1709 S 65th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1709 S 65th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1709 S 65th Dr have a pool?
No, 1709 S 65th Dr does not have a pool.
Does 1709 S 65th Dr have accessible units?
No, 1709 S 65th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 1709 S 65th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 1709 S 65th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
What is a Duplex Apartment? Are They Right For Me?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Element Deer Valley
19940 N 23rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Covington Park Apartments
2902 W Sweetwater Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Spectra on 7th North
20435 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Sterling Point
3802 E Baseline Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85042
The Place at Sonoran Trails
28000 N Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Level at 16th by Mark-Taylor
1550 E Campbell Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85014
Monterey Village
4707 E McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85008

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College