1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1

Amenities

dishwasher pet friendly range refrigerator

Huge 3 Bed 2 Bath Central Phoenix Apartment For Rent!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Kitchen opens to the family room with view of the 3 bedrooms. Kitchen includes all major appliances: fridge, dishwasher, and stove. Full bath in the master bedroom and a full bath in the hallway. It will not last long! Hurry! Apply! Submit a holding deposit today!!!



$850.00 Monthly Base Rent

+ 3% Monthly Rental Taxes

+ $25.00 Monthly Landscaping fee due with monthly rent

+ $12.50 Insurance



+$850.00 Security Deposit (could be up to $1,192.50 pending credit)



$35.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)



Pets accepted with restrictions, non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent. Please ask for details.



Call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayaz.com



(RLNE3013911)