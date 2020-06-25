All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 17 2019 at 11:06 AM

1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1

1707 South 2nd Place · No Longer Available
Location

1707 South 2nd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Amenities

dishwasher
pet friendly
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Huge 3 Bed 2 Bath Central Phoenix Apartment For Rent!! - Great 3 bedroom 2 bathroom apartment. Kitchen opens to the family room with view of the 3 bedrooms. Kitchen includes all major appliances: fridge, dishwasher, and stove. Full bath in the master bedroom and a full bath in the hallway. It will not last long! Hurry! Apply! Submit a holding deposit today!!!

$850.00 Monthly Base Rent
+ 3% Monthly Rental Taxes
+ $25.00 Monthly Landscaping fee due with monthly rent
+ $12.50 Insurance

+$850.00 Security Deposit (could be up to $1,192.50 pending credit)

$35.00 application fee per applicant 18 and over (all occupants over 18 residing in property must apply)

Pets accepted with restrictions, non refundable pet fee per pet and monthly pet rent. Please ask for details.

Call (480)485-3333 or email michael@ridgewayaz.com

(RLNE3013911)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have any available units?
1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have?
Some of 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1's amenities include dishwasher, pet friendly, and range. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1707 S 2nd Pl Unit 1 has units with dishwashers.
