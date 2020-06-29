All apartments in Phoenix
17021 N 43RD Place
Last updated October 6 2019 at 3:27 AM

17021 N 43RD Place

17021 North 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

17021 North 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
pool
ceiling fan
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
Gorgeous home is situated on a corner lot in the desirable Community of The Heights at Bel Esprit. Soaring ceilings, freshly painted, beautiful tile floors, window blinds, ceiling fans, and sweeping stairway to 2nd level. Formal living/dining room. Cozy family room with a fireplace and patio access. Spacious eat-in kitchen with center island, Corian counters, SS appliances, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. Bay window in breakfast nook that overlooks the pool area. Plush carpet in all the right places, amazing loft with endless possibilities, ample closets, and generous size bedrooms. Fantastic backyard with sparkling pool and covered patio. Home is in an amazing location-Close to schools, freeway and shopping.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17021 N 43RD Place have any available units?
17021 N 43RD Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17021 N 43RD Place have?
Some of 17021 N 43RD Place's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17021 N 43RD Place currently offering any rent specials?
17021 N 43RD Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17021 N 43RD Place pet-friendly?
No, 17021 N 43RD Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17021 N 43RD Place offer parking?
Yes, 17021 N 43RD Place offers parking.
Does 17021 N 43RD Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17021 N 43RD Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17021 N 43RD Place have a pool?
Yes, 17021 N 43RD Place has a pool.
Does 17021 N 43RD Place have accessible units?
No, 17021 N 43RD Place does not have accessible units.
Does 17021 N 43RD Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17021 N 43RD Place has units with dishwashers.
