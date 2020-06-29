17021 N 43RD Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage

Gorgeous home is situated on a corner lot in the desirable Community of The Heights at Bel Esprit. Soaring ceilings, freshly painted, beautiful tile floors, window blinds, ceiling fans, and sweeping stairway to 2nd level. Formal living/dining room. Cozy family room with a fireplace and patio access. Spacious eat-in kitchen with center island, Corian counters, SS appliances, pantry, and plenty of cabinet space. Bay window in breakfast nook that overlooks the pool area. Plush carpet in all the right places, amazing loft with endless possibilities, ample closets, and generous size bedrooms. Fantastic backyard with sparkling pool and covered patio. Home is in an amazing location-Close to schools, freeway and shopping.