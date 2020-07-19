All apartments in Phoenix
17 W VERNON Avenue
Last updated July 8 2020 at 10:42 AM

17 W VERNON Avenue

17 West Vernon Avenue · (602) 315-9292
Location

17 West Vernon Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Willo

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 316 · Avail. now

$2,750

2 Bed · 3 Bath · 2125 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
pool
hot tub
Downtown living at its finest in this luxury condo in the heart of the city with fabulous north views from every room. This beautiful condo has it all! Two extra large masters with separate showers, over sized tubs, dual vanities and large walk-in closets plus a 1/2 bath. Gourmet island kitchen w/ all the upgrades including granite countertops, contemporary cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Large den/office with very open floor plan with large windows and window coverings. Beautiful tile floors and gas fireplace. A huge laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Tapestry on Central features a designer clubhouse, and a heated pool with spa. This fantastic location is also served by the light rail with the Encanto stop located right in front of the building.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 W VERNON Avenue have any available units?
17 W VERNON Avenue has a unit available for $2,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 17 W VERNON Avenue have?
Some of 17 W VERNON Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 W VERNON Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
17 W VERNON Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 W VERNON Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 17 W VERNON Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 17 W VERNON Avenue offer parking?
No, 17 W VERNON Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 17 W VERNON Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 17 W VERNON Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 W VERNON Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 17 W VERNON Avenue has a pool.
Does 17 W VERNON Avenue have accessible units?
No, 17 W VERNON Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 17 W VERNON Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 W VERNON Avenue has units with dishwashers.
