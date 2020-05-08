17 W VERNON Avenue

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry pool hot tub

Downtown living at its finest in this luxury condo in the heart of the city with fabulous north views from every room. This beautiful condo has it all! Two extra large masters with separate showers, over sized tubs, dual vanities and large walk-in closets plus a 1/2 bath. Gourmet island kitchen w/ all the upgrades including granite countertops, contemporary cabinets and all stainless steel appliances. Large den/office with very open floor plan with large windows and window coverings. Beautiful tile floors and gas fireplace. A huge laundry room with full size washer & dryer. Tapestry on Central features a designer clubhouse, and a heated pool with spa. This fantastic location is also served by the light rail with the Encanto stop located right in front of the building.