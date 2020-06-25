All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16863 S 20th Way.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16863 S 20th Way
Last updated April 18 2019 at 7:44 AM

16863 S 20th Way

16863 South 20th Way · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

16863 South 20th Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
This SPECTACULAR 3 bedroom in the Foothills has great views of South Mountain* 3 BIG bedrooms * 2 FULL Baths * Slate tile thru-out * BIG OPEN kitchen featuring GORGEOUS granite counters, tons of counter space, REFRIGERATOR, dishwasher, wine frig over looking BIG eat-in area * HUGE Great room * FUN covered patio with brackets to hang a TV, easy-maintenance landscaping complete with artificial grass and great views! Corner lot * HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closet, Separate tub & shower, dual sinks * WASHER & DRYER included * Don't miss this great opportunity it'll go fast! Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366
$40 application fee per adult
4% monthly tax/admin fee
$200 admin fee
$1725 security deposit for qualified tenant
$250 fee for approved pet

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16863 S 20th Way have any available units?
16863 S 20th Way doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16863 S 20th Way have?
Some of 16863 S 20th Way's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16863 S 20th Way currently offering any rent specials?
16863 S 20th Way is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16863 S 20th Way pet-friendly?
Yes, 16863 S 20th Way is pet friendly.
Does 16863 S 20th Way offer parking?
Yes, 16863 S 20th Way offers parking.
Does 16863 S 20th Way have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16863 S 20th Way offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16863 S 20th Way have a pool?
No, 16863 S 20th Way does not have a pool.
Does 16863 S 20th Way have accessible units?
No, 16863 S 20th Way does not have accessible units.
Does 16863 S 20th Way have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16863 S 20th Way has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How Long Does it Take to Find an Apartment?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Copper Palms Apartments
12810 North Cave Creek Road
Phoenix, AZ 85022
Greenspoint at Paradise Valley
4202 E Cactus Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85032
Ventana Palms
7021 W McDowell Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85035
Presidio North
17031 N 11th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85023
Ascent at Papago Park
4950 E Van Buren St
Phoenix, AZ 85008
Solano Park
5350 N 17th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85015
Omnia on Thomas
1645 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Apartments with Pool
Phoenix Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeDowntown PhoenixCentral Avenue Corridor
Mountain Park RanchArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College