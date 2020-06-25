16863 S 20th Way

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

This SPECTACULAR 3 bedroom in the Foothills has great views of South Mountain* 3 BIG bedrooms * 2 FULL Baths * Slate tile thru-out * BIG OPEN kitchen featuring GORGEOUS granite counters, tons of counter space, REFRIGERATOR, dishwasher, wine frig over looking BIG eat-in area * HUGE Great room * FUN covered patio with brackets to hang a TV, easy-maintenance landscaping complete with artificial grass and great views! Corner lot * HUGE master bedroom with walk-in closet, Separate tub & shower, dual sinks * WASHER & DRYER included * Don't miss this great opportunity it'll go fast! Call Robin at MBA Real Estate 480-254-9366

$40 application fee per adult

4% monthly tax/admin fee

$200 admin fee

$1725 security deposit for qualified tenant

$250 fee for approved pet