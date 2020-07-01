All apartments in Phoenix
16850 N 31ST Avenue
Last updated April 9 2020 at 5:54 AM

16850 N 31ST Avenue

16850 North 31st Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

16850 North 31st Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85053
Rancho Encanto

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
Full remodel DONE! Be the 1st to enjoy brand new paint, oversize tile on the diagonal, porcelain wood look tile, no carpet! Dual pane windows, cordless blinds, new hardware, lights, island, white cabs, granite, stainless appliance set. Baths w/new commodes, tile surrounds, vanities+ lights all new! Awesome open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & fans. Fireplace open to kitchen dining & living. Bonus lanai, freshly landscaped front/back + built in BBQ, great for entertaining. Large corner lot w/storage shed & separate detached 200 sqft YOU design space. Finish for guests, rental income or storage. Plumbed for a kitchenette, easy add bath. New side gate, rocks, plants & turf. Great curb appeal, covered entry, 2 car garage.Near grocery, shops, dining easy I17, 101 access. PLEASE NO PETS!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16850 N 31ST Avenue have any available units?
16850 N 31ST Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16850 N 31ST Avenue have?
Some of 16850 N 31ST Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16850 N 31ST Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
16850 N 31ST Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16850 N 31ST Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 16850 N 31ST Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16850 N 31ST Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 16850 N 31ST Avenue offers parking.
Does 16850 N 31ST Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16850 N 31ST Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16850 N 31ST Avenue have a pool?
No, 16850 N 31ST Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 16850 N 31ST Avenue have accessible units?
No, 16850 N 31ST Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 16850 N 31ST Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16850 N 31ST Avenue has units with dishwashers.

