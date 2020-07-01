16850 N 31ST Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage stainless steel fireplace

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill garage

Full remodel DONE! Be the 1st to enjoy brand new paint, oversize tile on the diagonal, porcelain wood look tile, no carpet! Dual pane windows, cordless blinds, new hardware, lights, island, white cabs, granite, stainless appliance set. Baths w/new commodes, tile surrounds, vanities+ lights all new! Awesome open floor plan, vaulted ceilings & fans. Fireplace open to kitchen dining & living. Bonus lanai, freshly landscaped front/back + built in BBQ, great for entertaining. Large corner lot w/storage shed & separate detached 200 sqft YOU design space. Finish for guests, rental income or storage. Plumbed for a kitchenette, easy add bath. New side gate, rocks, plants & turf. Great curb appeal, covered entry, 2 car garage.Near grocery, shops, dining easy I17, 101 access. PLEASE NO PETS!!