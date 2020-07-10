All apartments in Phoenix
16843 S COLEMAN Street
Last updated June 10 2020 at 4:34 AM

16843 S COLEMAN Street

16843 South Coleman Street · No Longer Available
Location

16843 South Coleman Street, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Reserve

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
game room
parking
pool
Exceptionally clean and spacious Foothills Reserve home with a pool! Desirable floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, (A full bdrm & bath downstairs.) formal living and dining rooms, a den/office, added game room, and a loft upstairs. The gourmet kitchen offers staggered cabinets, granite counters. travertine backsplash, island, SS appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The master suite has a separate tub and shower, two sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The backyard is very private and backs to a wash with mountain views and features a sparkling pebbletec pool, turf, and an extended covered patio. Great location within close proximity to the loop 202, south mountain trails, shopping and restaurants. Highly rated Kyrene schools and Desert Vista HS. Pool and landscaping service included!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16843 S COLEMAN Street have any available units?
16843 S COLEMAN Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16843 S COLEMAN Street have?
Some of 16843 S COLEMAN Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16843 S COLEMAN Street currently offering any rent specials?
16843 S COLEMAN Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16843 S COLEMAN Street pet-friendly?
No, 16843 S COLEMAN Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16843 S COLEMAN Street offer parking?
Yes, 16843 S COLEMAN Street offers parking.
Does 16843 S COLEMAN Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16843 S COLEMAN Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16843 S COLEMAN Street have a pool?
Yes, 16843 S COLEMAN Street has a pool.
Does 16843 S COLEMAN Street have accessible units?
No, 16843 S COLEMAN Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16843 S COLEMAN Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16843 S COLEMAN Street has units with dishwashers.

