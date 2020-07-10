16843 S COLEMAN Street

Amenities

Exceptionally clean and spacious Foothills Reserve home with a pool! Desirable floorplan with 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths, (A full bdrm & bath downstairs.) formal living and dining rooms, a den/office, added game room, and a loft upstairs. The gourmet kitchen offers staggered cabinets, granite counters. travertine backsplash, island, SS appliances, and a walk-in pantry. The master suite has a separate tub and shower, two sinks, and a spacious walk-in closet. The backyard is very private and backs to a wash with mountain views and features a sparkling pebbletec pool, turf, and an extended covered patio. Great location within close proximity to the loop 202, south mountain trails, shopping and restaurants. Highly rated Kyrene schools and Desert Vista HS. Pool and landscaping service included!