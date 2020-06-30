All apartments in Phoenix
16838 South 20th Place
16838 South 20th Place

16838 South 20th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16838 South 20th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

pet friendly
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
***MOVE IN SPECIAL - HALF OFF FIRST FULL MONTHS RENT!!***

Gorgeous home with over 2300 sqft of living space. Versatile 4 bed, 2.5 bath with spacious master suite plus a den with built-in bookshelves, which makes the perfect area to enjoy coffee and a good read. This home also has a stunning fireplace in family room, large secondary rooms, spacious kitchen with all appliances, brand new paint and carpet! You will also have a private backyard with plenty of room for gatherings. This is truly the dream home. It is also near shopping and Chandler mall, while being nestled in a wonderful neighborhood and Kyrene school district. Hurry, dont miss this opportunity!

Call 480.351.3855 or visit www.rpmpin.com for viewing and application process or call 480.267.6126. RPM Pinnacle - Phoenix
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16838 South 20th Place have any available units?
16838 South 20th Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 16838 South 20th Place currently offering any rent specials?
16838 South 20th Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16838 South 20th Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 16838 South 20th Place is pet friendly.
Does 16838 South 20th Place offer parking?
No, 16838 South 20th Place does not offer parking.
Does 16838 South 20th Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16838 South 20th Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16838 South 20th Place have a pool?
No, 16838 South 20th Place does not have a pool.
Does 16838 South 20th Place have accessible units?
No, 16838 South 20th Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16838 South 20th Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 16838 South 20th Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16838 South 20th Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 16838 South 20th Place does not have units with air conditioning.

