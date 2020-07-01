16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan walk in closets Property Amenities

- This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for a caring tenant. Desert Vista High School is just seconds away ad the property is within 5 minutes of the Loop 202 and I-10. Floor plan includes a formal living, dining room, and large family rooms, as well as an open kitchen and master suite with walk-in closet, separate bath/shower and 3 other bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Front and back yards have grass, trees and some desert landscaping.



Please call the current tenant Jaclyn at 602-566-2026 to see the property



(RLNE4236665)