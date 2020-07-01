All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated February 19 2020 at 1:46 PM

16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002

16807 S 31st Way · No Longer Available
Location

16807 S 31st Way, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Mountain Park Ranch

Amenities

walk in closets
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
walk in closets
Property Amenities
- This 4 bedroom 2 bath home is ready for a caring tenant. Desert Vista High School is just seconds away ad the property is within 5 minutes of the Loop 202 and I-10. Floor plan includes a formal living, dining room, and large family rooms, as well as an open kitchen and master suite with walk-in closet, separate bath/shower and 3 other bedrooms all with ceiling fans. Front and back yards have grass, trees and some desert landscaping.

Please call the current tenant Jaclyn at 602-566-2026 to see the property

(RLNE4236665)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 have any available units?
16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
Is 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 currently offering any rent specials?
16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 pet-friendly?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 offer parking?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 does not offer parking.
Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 have a pool?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 does not have a pool.
Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 have accessible units?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 does not have accessible units.
Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 have units with dishwashers?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 have units with air conditioning?
No, 16807 S 31st Way 21166953-002 does not have units with air conditioning.

