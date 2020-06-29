All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated May 12 2020 at 7:44 AM

16636 S. 43rd Pl.

16636 South 43rd Place · No Longer Available
Location

16636 South 43rd Place, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic Ahwatukee home has an open floor-plan with 3 bedrooms & a loft. Some features include over-sized tile, built-ins, large great room, granite counters & stainless steel appliances in kitchen. All three bedrooms & loft are upstairs including master suite with double doors, & private bath with duel closets. Private backyard has covered patio & plenty of shade. Landscape Maintenance Included! Up to 2 pets considered with owner prior approval and pet deposits. Homes in this area don't last long so act fast!
$50 application fee each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. have any available units?
16636 S. 43rd Pl. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. have?
Some of 16636 S. 43rd Pl.'s amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16636 S. 43rd Pl. currently offering any rent specials?
16636 S. 43rd Pl. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16636 S. 43rd Pl. pet-friendly?
Yes, 16636 S. 43rd Pl. is pet friendly.
Does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. offer parking?
No, 16636 S. 43rd Pl. does not offer parking.
Does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16636 S. 43rd Pl. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. have a pool?
No, 16636 S. 43rd Pl. does not have a pool.
Does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. have accessible units?
No, 16636 S. 43rd Pl. does not have accessible units.
Does 16636 S. 43rd Pl. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16636 S. 43rd Pl. does not have units with dishwashers.

