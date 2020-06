16635 N CAVE CREEK Road

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities

CHARMING 2 MASTER SUITES SPLIT FLOOR PLAN, NO CARPET IN THE HOUSE. EXPANSIVE LIVING ROOM WITH LOTS OF NATURAL LIGHTING, GENEROUS SIZE KITCHEN WITH LARGE WALK IN PANTRY, TILES IN ALL THE RIGHT PLACES,PRIVATE ENCLOSED PATIO, LARGE IN DOOR FINISH STORAGE ROOM. FIRST FLOOR UNIT WITH NICE NEIGHBOR 2ND LEVEL TO KEEP UTILITY BILL LOW. NEWER ROOF, BUILT IN SAFE, CUSTOM MASTER CLOST. ALL THIS LOCATED IN TIN THIS QUIET FRIENDLY COMMUNITY CLOSE TO SCHOOLS, COLLEGES, FRWYS 101 AND 51 NEARBY,POST OFFICE, COSTCO, ALL KIND OF SHOPPING AND ENTERTAINMENT.