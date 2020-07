Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

This beautiful home is nestled in the Foothills of Ahwatukee. Open spacious floor plan with kitchen island. 3 bedrooms or 2 bedrooms and a den with 2 baths. Cute backyard with covered patio. Close to all the great things Ahwatukee can offer with easy access to parks, shopping and much more.