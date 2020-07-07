All apartments in Phoenix
16622 S. 18th Dr.

16622 South 18th Drive · No Longer Available
Location

16622 South 18th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

putting green
patio / balcony
granite counters
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
putting green
Highly upgraded Ahwatukee Foothills home is ready for immediate move in! Just a few of the amenities include espresso tile flooring, custom paint, blinds throughout, and an open kitchen with granite counters, stainless steel appliances & tile back-splash. Private master suite features it's own bathroom with double sinks, walk-in shower, tub and walk-in closet. Peaceful backyard with breathtaking mountain views in all directions, grass lawn, putting green and covered patio. Come take a look today!! NO PETS PLEASE.
Schedule a showing online today at www.rpmphoenixmetro.com

Call or text for details 602-672-1787.
$50 application fee for each adult. Deposit is equal to one months rent plus a one time $199 administrative fee. Tenant pays all utilities. 5% rental tax/admin fee on top of base monthly rent.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16622 S. 18th Dr. have any available units?
16622 S. 18th Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16622 S. 18th Dr. have?
Some of 16622 S. 18th Dr.'s amenities include putting green, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16622 S. 18th Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
16622 S. 18th Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16622 S. 18th Dr. pet-friendly?
No, 16622 S. 18th Dr. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16622 S. 18th Dr. offer parking?
No, 16622 S. 18th Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 16622 S. 18th Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16622 S. 18th Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16622 S. 18th Dr. have a pool?
No, 16622 S. 18th Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 16622 S. 18th Dr. have accessible units?
No, 16622 S. 18th Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 16622 S. 18th Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 16622 S. 18th Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.

