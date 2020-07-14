16620 S 48TH Street.

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool garage guest parking

Beautiful patio type home in popular complex. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, and a den with closet that is open to Family Room. Private location in the back of the subdivision next to a park area. One of few units with larger back yard and full patio cover. Granite tile counters in kitchen, tile everywhere except bedrooms. Full size washer/dryer and refrigerator is included. Custom paint and quality lighting fixtures and fans. Close to schools, shopping, Pecos Park and only 15-20 minutes to airport. Very open and inviting floor plan. 2 car garage with visitor parking across from unit. Community pool and gated entrance. Face masks required to be worn at all times on showings. (also new Phoenix rule)