16620 S 48TH Street.
Phoenix, AZ
16620 S 48TH Street
Last updated July 3 2020 at 2:16 PM

16620 S 48TH Street

16620 South 48th Street · No Longer Available
Location

16620 South 48th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
garage
guest parking
Beautiful patio type home in popular complex. 2 bedrooms, 2 bath, and a den with closet that is open to Family Room. Private location in the back of the subdivision next to a park area. One of few units with larger back yard and full patio cover. Granite tile counters in kitchen, tile everywhere except bedrooms. Full size washer/dryer and refrigerator is included. Custom paint and quality lighting fixtures and fans. Close to schools, shopping, Pecos Park and only 15-20 minutes to airport. Very open and inviting floor plan. 2 car garage with visitor parking across from unit. Community pool and gated entrance. Face masks required to be worn at all times on showings. (also new Phoenix rule)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 16620 S 48TH Street have any available units?
16620 S 48TH Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16620 S 48TH Street have?
Some of 16620 S 48TH Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16620 S 48TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16620 S 48TH Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16620 S 48TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16620 S 48TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16620 S 48TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16620 S 48TH Street offers parking.
Does 16620 S 48TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16620 S 48TH Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16620 S 48TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16620 S 48TH Street has a pool.
Does 16620 S 48TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16620 S 48TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16620 S 48TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16620 S 48TH Street has units with dishwashers.

