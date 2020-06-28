16447 N 29TH Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking pool bbq/grill garage

Check out this sparkling clean single level townhome in conveniently located resort community! This two bedroom, two bath home has everything you need to relax and refresh with your busy lifestyle. Stylish updated finishes throughout, and all the amenities you are looking for! Master suite features separate exit to the peaceful and private back patio and includes a luxurious en suite. Second bedroom offers plenty of space for an office / den set up, with nice natural light. Living room and dining room are light, bright and open, perfect for entertaining or relaxing by the fire. Great outdoor space with enclosed front courtyard and private backyard. Community offers pool, BBQ areas, and beautifully landscaped common areas. Great location close to freeways, shopping & dining