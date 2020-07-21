Amenities

16411 S 15th Dr Available 08/12/19 Gorgeous Foothills Club West Golf Course home on the 3rd hole with private pool! - Gorgeous Foothills Club West Golf Course home on the 3rd hole green with direct access. Beautiful resort style backyard w/putting green, pebble-sheen pool, jacuzzi, gazebo, with stunning course & mountain views. This home has it all: gourmet kitchen with a huge island, w/ breakfast bar, granite counter tops and travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and open to the grand family room. Split floor plan, plantation shutters, oversized master suite w/ double vanity and huge closet, private den, laundry room w/ sink, & extra storage area, built-in cabinets in the garage w/ epoxy flooring. Low maintenance yard w/ synthetic grass front and back, and RV gate w/paver pad. Walk to tennis courts, club house, and hiking/biking trails in this wonderful community.



(RLNE3342537)