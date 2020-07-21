All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16411 S 15th Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16411 S 15th Dr
Last updated August 2 2019 at 10:23 AM

16411 S 15th Dr

16411 South 15th Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16411 South 15th Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85045
Foothills Golf Club

Amenities

on-site laundry
putting green
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
extra storage
granite counters
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
pool
putting green
garage
tennis court
16411 S 15th Dr Available 08/12/19 Gorgeous Foothills Club West Golf Course home on the 3rd hole with private pool! - Gorgeous Foothills Club West Golf Course home on the 3rd hole green with direct access. Beautiful resort style backyard w/putting green, pebble-sheen pool, jacuzzi, gazebo, with stunning course & mountain views. This home has it all: gourmet kitchen with a huge island, w/ breakfast bar, granite counter tops and travertine backsplash, stainless steel appliances, breakfast nook and open to the grand family room. Split floor plan, plantation shutters, oversized master suite w/ double vanity and huge closet, private den, laundry room w/ sink, & extra storage area, built-in cabinets in the garage w/ epoxy flooring. Low maintenance yard w/ synthetic grass front and back, and RV gate w/paver pad. Walk to tennis courts, club house, and hiking/biking trails in this wonderful community.

(RLNE3342537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16411 S 15th Dr have any available units?
16411 S 15th Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16411 S 15th Dr have?
Some of 16411 S 15th Dr's amenities include on-site laundry, putting green, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16411 S 15th Dr currently offering any rent specials?
16411 S 15th Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16411 S 15th Dr pet-friendly?
No, 16411 S 15th Dr is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16411 S 15th Dr offer parking?
Yes, 16411 S 15th Dr offers parking.
Does 16411 S 15th Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16411 S 15th Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16411 S 15th Dr have a pool?
Yes, 16411 S 15th Dr has a pool.
Does 16411 S 15th Dr have accessible units?
No, 16411 S 15th Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 16411 S 15th Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 16411 S 15th Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Should I Live with a Roommate?
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
How to Break a Lease Without a Penalty or with Minimal Losses
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
How to Move Cross Country
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

San Norterra by Mark-Taylor
28601 N North Valley Pkwy
Phoenix, AZ 85085
Daybreak Gardens
5225 E Thomas Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Ironhorse at Tramonto
34807 N 32nd Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85086
North Mountain
10001 N 7th St
Phoenix, AZ 85020
Roosevelt Row
330 E Roosevelt St
Phoenix, AZ 85004
VIA 21
4111 N 21st St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Domus by Mark-Taylor
4445 N 36th St
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Northern Edge
2339 W Northern Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85021

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 Bedroom ApartmentsPhoenix 2 Bedroom Apartments
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Apartments
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College