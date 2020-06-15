16410 S 12TH Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub internet access

FULLY FURNISHED luxurious 2 bedroom 2 bath Lakefront condo has everything you want and more from stunning views to luxurious amenities within the community. Shopping is just around the corner as well as many restaurants to choose from. You won't leave the area once you arrive as everything you need is within just a few miles.The condo is a 2 floor unit with the first floor including your garage access and then you are welcomed by stairs that take you up to the beautiful unit. Once up the stairs you are greeted with water views directly out the back window and will walk right into the dining room with seating for 6 and all of your dish ware included. Just off the dining room is your fully equipped kitchen with utensils and more for those wonderful home cooked meals. Venture further into the unit and find yourself in the main room featuring cable TV, comfortable seating, and the beautiful water views everyone is seeking!



The unit offers a split floor plan with your master bedroom separated from the rest of the unit providing that private and quiet experience. The master bathroom includes double sinks, a walk in shower, and a spacious walk in closet. The master also offers a private exit to the porch located just off the lake to enjoy the morning cups of coffee or just the scenic views alone. The 2nd bedroom features two twin beds for those traveling with kids and offers a separate full bathroom for guests to use. Both bedrooms feature views over the lake that will make you never want to leave. In addition to the two bedrooms the unit offers 2 other sleeping options if housing more then 4 guests. Just up the stairway you will find a Murphy bed set up as well as an area for office work. Additionally, we offer a pull out bed inside the living room that is underneath the couch cushions and have additional bedding for this included in the unit.



The community offers a outdoor pool and spa as well as areas for outdoor grilling. This is a private gated community and the unit included a garage parking spot for secure parking as well as a reserved outdoor parking spot. Wi-Fi and Cable are included with your stay and will be active upon your arrival for a smooth arrival. With so much to offer within just the community, this unit is sure to impress and keep you coming back year after year.