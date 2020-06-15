All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated April 20 2020 at 9:29 AM

16410 S 12TH Street

16410 South 12th Street · (480) 409-4844
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

16410 South 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

2 Bedrooms

Unit 205 · Avail. now

$3,200

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1329 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
internet access
FULLY FURNISHED luxurious 2 bedroom 2 bath Lakefront condo has everything you want and more from stunning views to luxurious amenities within the community. Shopping is just around the corner as well as many restaurants to choose from. You won't leave the area once you arrive as everything you need is within just a few miles.The condo is a 2 floor unit with the first floor including your garage access and then you are welcomed by stairs that take you up to the beautiful unit. Once up the stairs you are greeted with water views directly out the back window and will walk right into the dining room with seating for 6 and all of your dish ware included. Just off the dining room is your fully equipped kitchen with utensils and more for those wonderful home cooked meals. Venture further into the unit and find yourself in the main room featuring cable TV, comfortable seating, and the beautiful water views everyone is seeking!

The unit offers a split floor plan with your master bedroom separated from the rest of the unit providing that private and quiet experience. The master bathroom includes double sinks, a walk in shower, and a spacious walk in closet. The master also offers a private exit to the porch located just off the lake to enjoy the morning cups of coffee or just the scenic views alone. The 2nd bedroom features two twin beds for those traveling with kids and offers a separate full bathroom for guests to use. Both bedrooms feature views over the lake that will make you never want to leave. In addition to the two bedrooms the unit offers 2 other sleeping options if housing more then 4 guests. Just up the stairway you will find a Murphy bed set up as well as an area for office work. Additionally, we offer a pull out bed inside the living room that is underneath the couch cushions and have additional bedding for this included in the unit.

The community offers a outdoor pool and spa as well as areas for outdoor grilling. This is a private gated community and the unit included a garage parking spot for secure parking as well as a reserved outdoor parking spot. Wi-Fi and Cable are included with your stay and will be active upon your arrival for a smooth arrival. With so much to offer within just the community, this unit is sure to impress and keep you coming back year after year.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16410 S 12TH Street have any available units?
16410 S 12TH Street has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16410 S 12TH Street have?
Some of 16410 S 12TH Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16410 S 12TH Street currently offering any rent specials?
16410 S 12TH Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16410 S 12TH Street pet-friendly?
No, 16410 S 12TH Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16410 S 12TH Street offer parking?
Yes, 16410 S 12TH Street does offer parking.
Does 16410 S 12TH Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16410 S 12TH Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16410 S 12TH Street have a pool?
Yes, 16410 S 12TH Street has a pool.
Does 16410 S 12TH Street have accessible units?
No, 16410 S 12TH Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16410 S 12TH Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16410 S 12TH Street has units with dishwashers.
