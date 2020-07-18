16410 s 12th St #230

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking playground pool garage internet access

Amazing 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath Town-home available in high demand, gated community in Foothills. Open floorplan with two bedroom and open den this spacious layout has all the living on the top floor and garage underneath. Upgrades galore including stainless steel refrigerator, black granite counters, fireplace and more! Doors to patio from both great room and master bedroom, overlooks elementary school playground and large grassy area. Community pool is just out the door and around the corner.

Toscana is a gated community with pool and work out facility. Centrally located directly next to Kyrene de la Sierra elementary school and the Ahwatukee YMCA and just minutes away from Pecos (turns into 202) which takes you to the 10 or 101. This home won't last long!