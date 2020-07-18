All apartments in Phoenix
Find more places like 16410 s 12th St #230.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
16410 s 12th St #230
Last updated June 30 2020 at 4:50 AM

16410 s 12th St #230

16410 South 12th Street · (480) 205-4521
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Phoenix
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

16410 South 12th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85048
Foothills Golf Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Buildium

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2 Bed · Avail. now

$1,500

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1330 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
pool
garage
internet access
Amazing 2 bedroom plus den, 2 bath Town-home available in high demand, gated community in Foothills. Open floorplan with two bedroom and open den this spacious layout has all the living on the top floor and garage underneath. Upgrades galore including stainless steel refrigerator, black granite counters, fireplace and more! Doors to patio from both great room and master bedroom, overlooks elementary school playground and large grassy area. Community pool is just out the door and around the corner.
Toscana is a gated community with pool and work out facility. Centrally located directly next to Kyrene de la Sierra elementary school and the Ahwatukee YMCA and just minutes away from Pecos (turns into 202) which takes you to the 10 or 101. This home won't last long!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16410 s 12th St #230 have any available units?
16410 s 12th St #230 has a unit available for $1,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16410 s 12th St #230 have?
Some of 16410 s 12th St #230's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16410 s 12th St #230 currently offering any rent specials?
16410 s 12th St #230 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16410 s 12th St #230 pet-friendly?
No, 16410 s 12th St #230 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16410 s 12th St #230 offer parking?
Yes, 16410 s 12th St #230 offers parking.
Does 16410 s 12th St #230 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16410 s 12th St #230 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16410 s 12th St #230 have a pool?
Yes, 16410 s 12th St #230 has a pool.
Does 16410 s 12th St #230 have accessible units?
No, 16410 s 12th St #230 does not have accessible units.
Does 16410 s 12th St #230 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16410 s 12th St #230 has units with dishwashers.
Interested in 16410 s 12th St #230?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Renaissance Apartments
13421 N 43rd Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85029
Verano Townhomes
13820 S 44th St
Phoenix, AZ 85044
Arcadia Villa
3915 E Camelback Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85018
Audere
1920 E Indian School Rd
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Palm Court
20401 N 19th Ave
Phoenix, AZ 85027
Cortland Biltmore
4114 N 28th St
Phoenix, AZ 85016
Montreux Apartments
5550 E Deer Valley Dr
Phoenix, AZ 85054
View 32 Apartments
10801 North 32nd Street
Phoenix, AZ 85028

Similar Pages

Phoenix 1 BedroomsPhoenix 2 Bedrooms
Phoenix Apartments with ParkingPhoenix Pet Friendly Places
Phoenix Studio ApartmentsPinal County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Mesa, AZScottsdale, AZChandler, AZTempe, AZ
Glendale, AZGilbert, AZPeoria, AZSurprise, AZ
Avondale, AZGoodyear, AZCasa Grande, AZPrescott, AZ

Nearby Neighborhoods

AhwatukeeCentral Avenue CorridorMountain Park Ranch
Downtown PhoenixArcadiaArcadia Lite
Desert RidgeLakewood

Apartments Near Colleges

GateWay Community CollegeParadise Valley Community College
Phoenix CollegeArizona State University-Tempe
Mesa Community College
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity