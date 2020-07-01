16402 N 31st Street

Amenities

Absolutely beautiful, 2 bed/ 2 bath remodeled, upstairs unit just steps away from community pool! Carpets, fixtures, paint, countertops, appliances and so much more have all been newly updated, this condo is beautiful! Open floorplan, with large living room that opens to kitchen and dining area. Fireplace in living room and French doors to private balcony. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms and new blinds. Indoor and outdoor storage, covered parking and large community pool just steps away from front door. All appliances included. Great location offers a quick dash to 51 & 101 freeways and is central to so much! This place is a great find and is absolutely beautiful!