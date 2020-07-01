All apartments in Phoenix
16402 N 31st Street
16402 N 31st Street

16402 N 31st St · No Longer Available
16402 N 31st St, Phoenix, AZ 85032

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
parking
pool
Absolutely beautiful, 2 bed/ 2 bath remodeled, upstairs unit just steps away from community pool! Carpets, fixtures, paint, countertops, appliances and so much more have all been newly updated, this condo is beautiful! Open floorplan, with large living room that opens to kitchen and dining area. Fireplace in living room and French doors to private balcony. Ceiling fans in living room and both bedrooms and new blinds. Indoor and outdoor storage, covered parking and large community pool just steps away from front door. All appliances included. Great location offers a quick dash to 51 & 101 freeways and is central to so much! This place is a great find and is absolutely beautiful!

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Does 16402 N 31st Street have any available units?
16402 N 31st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16402 N 31st Street have?
Some of 16402 N 31st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16402 N 31st Street currently offering any rent specials?
16402 N 31st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16402 N 31st Street pet-friendly?
No, 16402 N 31st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16402 N 31st Street offer parking?
Yes, 16402 N 31st Street offers parking.
Does 16402 N 31st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 16402 N 31st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 16402 N 31st Street have a pool?
Yes, 16402 N 31st Street has a pool.
Does 16402 N 31st Street have accessible units?
No, 16402 N 31st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 16402 N 31st Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16402 N 31st Street has units with dishwashers.

