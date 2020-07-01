1630 W Culver St

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dogs allowed recently renovated air conditioning media room

Unit Amenities air conditioning furnished in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly media room

Great opportunity to live in FQ Story Home! This remodeled furnished home is located in one of the most desirable Metro Phoenix historic neighborhoods! Everything was remodeled in 2019 like a new home! New, kitchen, new floor, new bathroom, new interior & exterior paint, new appliances , new water heater and new front landscape in 2019, New AC in December 2015. 2 RV gates, adorable front patio and block fence corner lot. Wiring and plumbing were updated in 2019. Monthly landscaping will be included in the rent. Enjoy this all remodeled home and Metro Phoenix life! Close to Downtown Phoenix, Golf Course, the Art district, Phoenix Art Museum, Encanto Park, Light Rail, sports venues, concerts, restaurants, theatre, shopping, schools , ASU, hospitals and I 10 & I 17 freeway. Big backyard on corner lot.



(RLNE3264276)