Phoenix, AZ
1630 W Culver St
Last updated May 22 2020 at 11:35 AM

1630 W Culver St

1630 West Culver Street · No Longer Available
Location

1630 West Culver Street, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Story

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dogs allowed
recently renovated
air conditioning
media room
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
furnished
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
media room
Great opportunity to live in FQ Story Home! This remodeled furnished home is located in one of the most desirable Metro Phoenix historic neighborhoods! Everything was remodeled in 2019 like a new home! New, kitchen, new floor, new bathroom, new interior & exterior paint, new appliances , new water heater and new front landscape in 2019, New AC in December 2015. 2 RV gates, adorable front patio and block fence corner lot. Wiring and plumbing were updated in 2019. Monthly landscaping will be included in the rent. Enjoy this all remodeled home and Metro Phoenix life! Close to Downtown Phoenix, Golf Course, the Art district, Phoenix Art Museum, Encanto Park, Light Rail, sports venues, concerts, restaurants, theatre, shopping, schools , ASU, hospitals and I 10 & I 17 freeway. Big backyard on corner lot.

(RLNE3264276)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1630 W Culver St have any available units?
1630 W Culver St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1630 W Culver St have?
Some of 1630 W Culver St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dogs allowed. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1630 W Culver St currently offering any rent specials?
1630 W Culver St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1630 W Culver St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1630 W Culver St is pet friendly.
Does 1630 W Culver St offer parking?
No, 1630 W Culver St does not offer parking.
Does 1630 W Culver St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1630 W Culver St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1630 W Culver St have a pool?
No, 1630 W Culver St does not have a pool.
Does 1630 W Culver St have accessible units?
No, 1630 W Culver St does not have accessible units.
Does 1630 W Culver St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1630 W Culver St does not have units with dishwashers.

