1629 W WILSHIRE Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool bbq/grill garage

Step back (but don't travel far) in this homey adobe cottage located a stone's throw away from Midtown Phoenix and beyond! This bungalow include many plentiful features that make this rental an easy choice, including hardwood floors, a dedicated dining room, Arizona Room and built-in fireplace! Kitchen is equipped with a vintage gas stove/oven and an indoor laundry room, with furnished washer and dryers. There's a separate quiet studio/office to carry on your studies and interests, which was originally a garage before the 700 sf space was converted. Located only minutes off the central corridor in Midtown, but offering its own immediate benefits, such as being walking or biking distance from Phoenix Community College, and even closer proximity to the charming Encanto Park and Enchantment Island Amusement Park, tucked within the greenery. If business takes you to the central core of the city, then you are in the place with a quick drive over to the revitalized shopping and dining at Park Central to the new exhibits at Phoenix Art Museum and even more options Downtown! In the backyard, you will find a pool and gas barbecue. Lease includes pool & landscaping maintenance.