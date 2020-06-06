All apartments in Phoenix
Home
/
Phoenix, AZ
/
1629 W WILSHIRE Drive
Last updated September 16 2019 at 7:27 AM

1629 W WILSHIRE Drive

1629 West Wilshire Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1629 West Wilshire Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Del Norte Place

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Step back (but don't travel far) in this homey adobe cottage located a stone's throw away from Midtown Phoenix and beyond! This bungalow include many plentiful features that make this rental an easy choice, including hardwood floors, a dedicated dining room, Arizona Room and built-in fireplace! Kitchen is equipped with a vintage gas stove/oven and an indoor laundry room, with furnished washer and dryers. There's a separate quiet studio/office to carry on your studies and interests, which was originally a garage before the 700 sf space was converted. Located only minutes off the central corridor in Midtown, but offering its own immediate benefits, such as being walking or biking distance from Phoenix Community College, and even closer proximity to the charming Encanto Park and Enchantment Island Amusement Park, tucked within the greenery. If business takes you to the central core of the city, then you are in the place with a quick drive over to the revitalized shopping and dining at Park Central to the new exhibits at Phoenix Art Museum and even more options Downtown! In the backyard, you will find a pool and gas barbecue. Lease includes pool & landscaping maintenance.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive have any available units?
1629 W WILSHIRE Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive have?
Some of 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1629 W WILSHIRE Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive offers parking.
Does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive have a pool?
Yes, 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive has a pool.
Does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive have accessible units?
No, 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1629 W WILSHIRE Drive has units with dishwashers.
