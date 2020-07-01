All apartments in Phoenix
1628 W SACK Drive
1628 W SACK Drive

1628 West Sack Drive · No Longer Available
Location

1628 West Sack Drive, Phoenix, AZ 85027

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
fireplace
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Single level 3 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath home in North Phoenix. Warm neutral decorator colors complemented by an abundance of 20x20 tile flooring. Desirable great room floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is a chefs delight featuring cherry cabinets with granite slab countertops, breakfast bar, black gas stove, pantry closet & large island providing ample counter space and storage. Bonus room makes a great play room/hobby room/office. Master suite with private bath boasting tile shower and dual sinks. Good-sized secondary bedrooms - one is 18'x12'- WOW! Huge covered back patio giving that extra living space need for the fun AZ get-togethers. All this plus so much more and nearby I-17 & 101.***$200.00 of the security deposit is non refundable administration fee.***

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Other.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1628 W SACK Drive have any available units?
1628 W SACK Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1628 W SACK Drive have?
Some of 1628 W SACK Drive's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1628 W SACK Drive currently offering any rent specials?
1628 W SACK Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1628 W SACK Drive pet-friendly?
No, 1628 W SACK Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1628 W SACK Drive offer parking?
Yes, 1628 W SACK Drive offers parking.
Does 1628 W SACK Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1628 W SACK Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1628 W SACK Drive have a pool?
No, 1628 W SACK Drive does not have a pool.
Does 1628 W SACK Drive have accessible units?
No, 1628 W SACK Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 1628 W SACK Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1628 W SACK Drive has units with dishwashers.

