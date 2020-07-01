1628 W SACK Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Single level 3 bedroom PLUS bonus room, 2 bath home in North Phoenix. Warm neutral decorator colors complemented by an abundance of 20x20 tile flooring. Desirable great room floor plan - perfect for entertaining! Kitchen is a chefs delight featuring cherry cabinets with granite slab countertops, breakfast bar, black gas stove, pantry closet & large island providing ample counter space and storage. Bonus room makes a great play room/hobby room/office. Master suite with private bath boasting tile shower and dual sinks. Good-sized secondary bedrooms - one is 18'x12'- WOW! Huge covered back patio giving that extra living space need for the fun AZ get-togethers. All this plus so much more and nearby I-17 & 101.***$200.00 of the security deposit is non refundable administration fee.***