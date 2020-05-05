All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated August 18 2019 at 8:24 AM

16230 N 37TH Place

16230 North 37th Place · No Longer Available
Location

16230 North 37th Place, Phoenix, AZ 85032

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
This home was taken off the market for the past month to have a beautiful remodel done. New flooring, paint, bathrooms updated, huge walk in closet with closet maid system being installed this weekend. Bathroom mirrors also. Home has 3 bedrooms, with a bonus room that could be either a 4th bedroom, office, or exercise room off the laundry and a large fully finished Arizona room. Space for RV parking, and existing planters for gardens. New kitchen granite counter-tops, interior paint, stainless steel appliances and a lot of storage space. Dual pane windows and newer doors, lots of ceiling fans. The LG front loader washer and dryer are included. This home also has two separate buildings (not included in the square footage) that can be used as an office/exercise and work/storage room.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 16230 N 37TH Place have any available units?
16230 N 37TH Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 16230 N 37TH Place have?
Some of 16230 N 37TH Place's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 16230 N 37TH Place currently offering any rent specials?
16230 N 37TH Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 16230 N 37TH Place pet-friendly?
No, 16230 N 37TH Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 16230 N 37TH Place offer parking?
Yes, 16230 N 37TH Place offers parking.
Does 16230 N 37TH Place have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 16230 N 37TH Place offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 16230 N 37TH Place have a pool?
No, 16230 N 37TH Place does not have a pool.
Does 16230 N 37TH Place have accessible units?
No, 16230 N 37TH Place does not have accessible units.
Does 16230 N 37TH Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 16230 N 37TH Place has units with dishwashers.
