16230 N 37TH Place

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities gym parking garage

This home was taken off the market for the past month to have a beautiful remodel done. New flooring, paint, bathrooms updated, huge walk in closet with closet maid system being installed this weekend. Bathroom mirrors also. Home has 3 bedrooms, with a bonus room that could be either a 4th bedroom, office, or exercise room off the laundry and a large fully finished Arizona room. Space for RV parking, and existing planters for gardens. New kitchen granite counter-tops, interior paint, stainless steel appliances and a lot of storage space. Dual pane windows and newer doors, lots of ceiling fans. The LG front loader washer and dryer are included. This home also has two separate buildings (not included in the square footage) that can be used as an office/exercise and work/storage room.