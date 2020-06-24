All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1623 W Tonto St # 2

1623 W Tonto St · No Longer Available
Location

1623 W Tonto St, Phoenix, AZ 85007
Central City South

Amenities

w/d hookup
parking
recently renovated
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/a773a7e022 ----
This Single Story 3 Bedroom 2 bath Apartment is located in Phoenix at 17th Avenue and Tonto. Recently remodeled with ceramic tile throughout, fridge and washer dryer hook up. With aprx. 1090 s.f. of living space you will find an open floor plan with vaulted ceiling, ceiling fans, and neutral paint throughout. Covered parking. Close to shopping, restaurants, and the heart of downtown Phoenix. Lightrail & easy freeway access.

Sorry no pets allowed.

$900 monthly Rent 5% tax/admin fee

$900 refundable deposit
$400 non-refundable fee

Washer / Dryer Hookups

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 have any available units?
1623 W Tonto St # 2 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 have?
Some of 1623 W Tonto St # 2's amenities include w/d hookup, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1623 W Tonto St # 2 currently offering any rent specials?
1623 W Tonto St # 2 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1623 W Tonto St # 2 pet-friendly?
No, 1623 W Tonto St # 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 offer parking?
Yes, 1623 W Tonto St # 2 offers parking.
Does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1623 W Tonto St # 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 have a pool?
No, 1623 W Tonto St # 2 does not have a pool.
Does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 have accessible units?
No, 1623 W Tonto St # 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 1623 W Tonto St # 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1623 W Tonto St # 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
