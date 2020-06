16204 S 14TH Drive

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace granite counters patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

THIS IS AN ABSOLUTELY BEAUTIFUL RENTAL HOME WITH LOTS OF UPGRADES.-KITCHEN WITH HICKORY WOOD CABINETS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GRANITE COUNTERS, ISLAND & PANTRY. BEAUTIFUL TRAVERTINE FLOORS THROUGHOUT, ELEGANT FAMILY ROOM WITH WOOD BURNING FIREPLACE & FRENCH DOORS,LAUNDRY ROOM CABINETS & FOLDING COUNTER, GIANT MASTER FEATURES SITTING ROOM AND HUGE BALCONY WITH MOUNTAIN & GOLF VIEWS, MASTER BATH HAS SEPARATE GARDEN TUB/SHOWER, DUAL SINKS & MIRRORED WALK-IN CLOSET,EXTENDED COVERED PATIO, BEAUTIFUL PLAY POOL. THIS HOME IS A MUST SEE. SMALL TO MEDIUM SIZE DOG OK. NOT CATS AND NO RESTRICTED BREED DOGS.