1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue

This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit is move-in ready! Unbeatable location in the Camelback East neighborhood near downtown, Children's Hospital and the Biltmore with easy access to several freeways and tons of popular dining destinations. Wood floors in living/dining area and bedrooms (no carpet!) and tile in kitchen, hallway and bathrooms. Nicely remodeled kitchen with modern white cabinets and all white appliances (which are all included!). Double doors just off of the kitchen open up to full-size washer and dryer in laundry closet. Master bedroom has full bath with double sinks and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a private balcony and there is a second full-size bathroom in the hallway.