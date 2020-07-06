All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated December 3 2019 at 11:41 PM

1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue

1620 East Cambridge Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1620 East Cambridge Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85006

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
This completely remodeled 2 bedroom, 2 bath upstairs unit is move-in ready! Unbeatable location in the Camelback East neighborhood near downtown, Children's Hospital and the Biltmore with easy access to several freeways and tons of popular dining destinations. Wood floors in living/dining area and bedrooms (no carpet!) and tile in kitchen, hallway and bathrooms. Nicely remodeled kitchen with modern white cabinets and all white appliances (which are all included!). Double doors just off of the kitchen open up to full-size washer and dryer in laundry closet. Master bedroom has full bath with double sinks and large walk-in closet. Second bedroom has a private balcony and there is a second full-size bathroom in the hallway.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have any available units?
1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have?
Some of 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offer parking?
No, 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have a pool?
No, 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1620 E CAMBRIDGE Avenue has units with dishwashers.

