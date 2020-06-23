All apartments in Phoenix
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

1615 West Bluefield Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

1615 West Bluefield Avenue, Phoenix, AZ 85023

Amenities

dishwasher
parking
pool
fireplace
extra storage
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
extra storage
fireplace
oven
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
MOVE-IN READY! Welcome home to this wonderful 3Bed/2Bath property with loads of appeal throughout. There is no wasted space in this delightful floor plan + Bonus Room! The master bedroom has a nursery/sitting room attached with a spacious closet for extra storage. Dual shower heads in the master bath. Built in work station in hall between bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. The backyard is any kids' dream with an inviting, fenced, swimming pool, and concrete racetrack around a pleasing patch of emerald grass. There's also an RV gate to store the adult's toys as well. A little something for everyone in this enchanting home and no HOA.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have any available units?
1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have?
Some of 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue's amenities include dishwasher, parking, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does offer parking.
Does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have a pool?
Yes, 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has a pool.
Does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue has units with dishwashers.
