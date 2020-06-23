1615 W BLUEFIELD Avenue

Amenities

dishwasher parking pool fireplace extra storage oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher extra storage fireplace oven refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool

MOVE-IN READY! Welcome home to this wonderful 3Bed/2Bath property with loads of appeal throughout. There is no wasted space in this delightful floor plan + Bonus Room! The master bedroom has a nursery/sitting room attached with a spacious closet for extra storage. Dual shower heads in the master bath. Built in work station in hall between bedrooms. Wood burning fireplace in the living room. The backyard is any kids' dream with an inviting, fenced, swimming pool, and concrete racetrack around a pleasing patch of emerald grass. There's also an RV gate to store the adult's toys as well. A little something for everyone in this enchanting home and no HOA.