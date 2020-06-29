1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning cable included in unit laundry oven range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities carport parking pool

Available 09/24/19 For rent is a 2 bed/1.5 bath 2-floor condo in northern Phoenix. Minutes from I-10 but not living in the congested city, Mountain desert views. water/sewer/trash and basic cable included so tenant only pays for electricity and gas. washer/dryer hookup and can rent a washer/dryer for an additional $35/month. Unit also comes with 1 space carport. Complex has a pool which is great for children. Rent is $850 plus 2.3% City of Phoenix sales tax of $19.55 for monthly total of $869.55. Deposit is $850 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,100. Total move-in amount is $1,100 + $869.55 = $1,969.55. Come check it out before its too late!



(RLNE5159476)