Last updated September 23 2019 at 1:27 PM

1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136

1601 W Sunnyside Ave · No Longer Available
Location

1601 W Sunnyside Ave, Phoenix, AZ 85029

Amenities

in unit laundry
cable included
carport
pool
air conditioning
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
cable included
in unit laundry
oven
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
carport
parking
pool
Available 09/24/19 For rent is a 2 bed/1.5 bath 2-floor condo in northern Phoenix. Minutes from I-10 but not living in the congested city, Mountain desert views. water/sewer/trash and basic cable included so tenant only pays for electricity and gas. washer/dryer hookup and can rent a washer/dryer for an additional $35/month. Unit also comes with 1 space carport. Complex has a pool which is great for children. Rent is $850 plus 2.3% City of Phoenix sales tax of $19.55 for monthly total of $869.55. Deposit is $850 plus $250 non-refundable cleaning deposit for total deposit of $1,100. Total move-in amount is $1,100 + $869.55 = $1,969.55. Come check it out before its too late!

(RLNE5159476)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 have any available units?
1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Phoenix, AZ.
How much is rent in Phoenix, AZ?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Phoenix Rent Report.
What amenities does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 have?
Some of 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136's amenities include in unit laundry, cable included, and carport. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 currently offering any rent specials?
1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 pet-friendly?
No, 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Phoenix.
Does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 offer parking?
Yes, 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 offers parking.
Does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 have a pool?
Yes, 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 has a pool.
Does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 have accessible units?
No, 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 does not have accessible units.
Does 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1601 W Sunnyside Dr Unit 136 does not have units with dishwashers.
